Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Increased Stake by $14.85 Million; First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Decreased Position by $532,980

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 852% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 158,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 628,752 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 29,411 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 2.63M shares. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,315 shares. Davidson Kempner Lp holds 1.47 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.97M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Eaton Vance reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Swiss State Bank accumulated 157,000 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.06% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Charles Schwab Management holds 1.53M shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 413,598 shares. Whittier holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 58 shares. Fine Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 10.26% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 7.47M shares. Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 456,011 shares. Millennium Llc holds 422,945 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.