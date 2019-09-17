Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.27 Million; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 111,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, up from 171,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 4.18 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 89.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155,000, down from 158,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 410,433 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 29,985 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 35,239 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 0% or 11,840 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co owns 11,620 shares. Pnc Services Gru Inc accumulated 2,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 160,300 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 83,449 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council owns 150,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 15,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Tru has 0.02% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 17,685 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 58,135 shares. 750 are held by Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Tegean Management Lc invested in 400,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 0.01% or 96,456 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,215 shares to 18,378 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,207 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Management holds 11,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ent Services Corp owns 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 9,704 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 234 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Qs reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 21,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 282,026 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 138,198 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 12 shares.

