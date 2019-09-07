Mbia (MBI) Share Value Declined While Headinvest Lowered by $531,513 Its Holding; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Price Declined, Sasco Capital Upped by $4.02 Million Its Holding

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11M shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 59,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The institutional investor held 59,057 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, down from 118,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 658,956 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 425,457 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $43.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “$5.7M in incentives approved for Kroger warehouse in southern Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati company among seven innovators getting $1M from Kroger to end food waste – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs holds 3,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 2,516 shares. Community Bancorporation Na, New York-based fund reported 370 shares. 46,379 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Aqr Capital Lc holds 14.51M shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 1.41 million were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kbc Grp Nv reported 926,599 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 217 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 64,688 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 1.03M shares.