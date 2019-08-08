Mbia (MBI) Market Value Declined While Taylor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $1.91 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.90M shares traded or 149.05% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,248 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc. Parkside Bancshares & Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 47,932 are held by Iberiabank. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Maine-based fund reported 1,483 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 7,519 shares. Moon Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,865 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 1,705 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.9% or 37,234 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc owns 27,416 shares. 707 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated. 18,276 are owned by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 0.39% stake. Oakworth Cap owns 6,832 shares. 119,456 are owned by Eastern Natl Bank.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.82 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 129,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc holds 0.02% or 4,192 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Lc reported 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has 0.15% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.10M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 77,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 58 shares. Blackrock reported 6.19 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 1.53 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,589 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.19 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 235,153 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 335,974 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 4,752 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.