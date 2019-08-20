Mbia (MBI) Market Value Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) as Market Value Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 306,688 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 209,666 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

