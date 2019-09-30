Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Upped Its Holding; Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $492,180

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.27B, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 664,998 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1731.33. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 292 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Atria Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,620 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 261,281 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 23,856 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 24,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 9,058 shares. Captrust has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 27,514 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Headinvest Limited accumulated 59,057 shares. Northern has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 10,594 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 15,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 209,126 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.09 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).