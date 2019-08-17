Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $878,481 Its Holding; Veritas Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 541,181 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91 million, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 60,664 shares. 21,895 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Citigroup owns 74,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 106,395 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 6.97M shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Quantbot LP reported 4,130 shares stake. Whittier holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 58 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.10M shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Valueworks Ltd Com holds 4.72% or 740,863 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 78,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Family Cap Communications has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Money Mngmt Limited Company holds 65,825 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Financial Mngmt stated it has 52,352 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability owns 63,090 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. 955,971 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 3.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,733 shares. M&T Bank Corp reported 2.40M shares. Moreover, Aspen Investment Inc has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 277,851 shares stake. New York-based 3G Cap Lp has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Inv Lc has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 18,289 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.3% or 7.00M shares. Kistler has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

