Mbia (MBI) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Value Rose, Omni Partners Llp Boosted Its Position by $7.96 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 640,220 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 116,822 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 100,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $48.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 18,188 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 10,594 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 266,909 shares. 428,331 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). D E Shaw And Inc owns 607,789 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 6.19 million shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 279,436 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 369,489 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 6.97 million shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt holds 4.21% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 678,712 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 15,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 20,647 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 131,822 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 44,200 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 12 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,231 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 197,707 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 119 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 66,885 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 39,153 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 10,680 shares.

