Mbia (MBI) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $4.35 Million; Forest Hill Capital Raised Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake by $3.46 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 343,342 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 265,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 300,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79M shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares to 101,204 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 30 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Company accumulated 1.56M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ghp Inc holds 65,380 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc owns 16.86 million shares. Kennedy Capital owns 513,640 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 766,986 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 27 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% or 1,463 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 16,021 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 901,417 shares. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 60,310 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Management Limited owns 672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 153,689 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Fmr Lc reported 59,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 37,079 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 167,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 78,600 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.53 million shares. Stifel Fincl owns 428,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 60,664 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 59,057 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,000 shares.