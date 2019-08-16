Mbia (MBI) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Position by $4.35 Million as Shares Declined; American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stock Value Declined While Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.24 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 4.72M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 179,566 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 450,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $49.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.58 million for 4.40 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

