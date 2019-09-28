MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

We are comparing MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 -0.82 71.98M -2.42 0.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 98 2.80 19.85M 2.08 43.18

Table 1 demonstrates MBIA Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MBIA Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 771,489,817.79% -19% -2.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 20,236,517.48% 17.1% 5.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MBIA Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.7% and 83.9% respectively. 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.