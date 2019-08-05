MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.40 N/A -2.42 0.00 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.12 N/A 1.21 29.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares and 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares. About 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has weaker performance than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.