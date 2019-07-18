MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.51 N/A -3.33 0.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.68 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MBIA Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MBIA Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 42.2% respectively. About 6.3% of MBIA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.15% are Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.