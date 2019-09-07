MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -2.42 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,428 1.98 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MBIA Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MBIA Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 20.8%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.