MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

Since MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.97 N/A -2.42 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,747 2.08 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 highlights MBIA Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

MBIA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares and 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares. 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.