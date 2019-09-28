MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

Both MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 -0.82 71.98M -2.42 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 1.85M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MBIA Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MBIA Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 771,489,817.79% -19% -2.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 37,632,986.84% -5.5% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.44 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MBIA Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.7% and 83.3% respectively. 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year MBIA Inc. was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.