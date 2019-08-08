MBIA Inc. (MBI) Reaches $9.27 After 7.00% Up Move; Oracle (ORCL) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

The stock of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 576,420 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $836.42 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $9.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MBI worth $58.55 million more.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $182.40 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

The stock increased 2.51% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 6.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Oracle Corporation shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 9,803 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Northeast holds 11,126 shares. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 4,638 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bank Of Stockton holds 0.4% or 14,554 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc stated it has 51,189 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. California-based Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Franklin Street Inc Nc accumulated 49,772 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0.12% or 75,522 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 51,623 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.05% or 6.04M shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Va holds 4,118 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 13,592 shares. Indiana Investment Management Communication owns 51,990 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $836.42 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBIA Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,192 shares in its portfolio. Elm Ridge Limited Liability Company has 583,702 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 267,933 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 15,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 892,287 were reported by Wellington Management Llp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,752 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 4,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 12,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,966 are owned by Aqr Cap. 1.19 million were accumulated by Northern Corp. Sei Com has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).