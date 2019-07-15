MBIA Inc. (MBI) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Comparing side by side

Since MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.53 N/A -3.33 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 21 3.70 N/A 3.04 7.42

In table 1 we can see MBIA Inc. and Radian Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MBIA Inc. and Radian Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta means MBIA Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Radian Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

MBIA Inc. and Radian Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Radian Group Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 4.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MBIA Inc. and Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 96.8% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of MBIA Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.51% of Radian Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92% Radian Group Inc. -1.1% -0.84% 13.77% 16.06% 42.81% 37.84%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.