MBIA Inc. (MBI) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Comparing side by side

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.36 N/A -2.42 0.00 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 demonstrates MBIA Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

MBIA Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares and 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Old Republic International Corporation beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.