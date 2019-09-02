MBIA Inc. (MBI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MBIA Inc. has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.9% of MBIA Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MBIA Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19.00% -2.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MBIA Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MBIA Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MBIA Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has weaker performance than MBIA Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

MBIA Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MBIA Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MBIA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MBIA Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 3 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.