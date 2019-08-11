MBIA Inc. (MBI) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Comparison side by side

Since MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.36 N/A -2.42 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 43 1.41 N/A 1.74 23.05

Demonstrates MBIA Inc. and HCI Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

MBIA Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. HCI Group Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MBIA Inc. and HCI Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, HCI Group Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 12.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of MBIA Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has 4.6% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.