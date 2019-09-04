MBIA Inc. (MBI) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Comparison side by side

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.72 N/A -2.42 0.00 American International Group Inc. 50 0.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MBIA Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that MBIA Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. American International Group Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of MBIA Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American International Group Inc.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.