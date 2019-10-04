Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Shorts at RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SHMCF) Raised By 2368.42%

Analysts expect Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 5.MEC’s profit would be $4.94M giving it 13.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s analysts see -45.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 3,525 shares traded. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) had an increase of 2368.42% in short interest. SHMCF’s SI was 93,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2368.42% from 3,800 shares previously. With 90,200 avg volume, 1 days are for RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF)’s short sellers to cover SHMCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3793 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract maker that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $256.82 million. The firm provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers; and makes stamped and fabricated metal products.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $317.17 million. The firm operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.