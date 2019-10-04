Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) is a company in the Metal Fabrication industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has 78.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.13% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Metal Fabrication companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 47,331,786.54% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 6.12M 13 16.24 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.63

As a group, Metal Fabrication companies have a potential upside of 92.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has -20.04% weaker performance while Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s competitors have 25.40% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.56 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Dividends

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s competitors beat Mayville Engineering Company Inc.