Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Stake in Hess Com (HES) by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 1.86M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. The insider SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Goodell Timothy B. also sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. 2,352 shares were sold by Turner Michael R, worth $125,597 on Thursday, February 7. HESS JOHN B also sold $8.87M worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Tuesday, February 5.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 13.03M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Dupont Management Corp holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 7,800 shares. 69,555 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Calamos Lc owns 333,767 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 23,720 shares. Prudential Financial holds 231,554 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews Corp owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 11,425 shares. Moreover, Korea has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 197 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 124 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,647 shares. 66,526 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avenir Corporation has 12.84% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Colorado-based Bruni J V & has invested 0.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,700 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 1.54% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 194,119 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tdam Usa holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Limited Co Nj has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,127 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.22% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The New York-based Claar Advsrs Lc has invested 7.79% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citizens Northern holds 13,418 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Co holds 5,509 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 0.05% stake.