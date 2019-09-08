Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Its Hess Com (HES) Holding by $1.29 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 241,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.77 million, up from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 4.07 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 6,304 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5.51M shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 552,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 1.01% or 9.35M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 0.13% or 23,658 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 6,242 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 27,000 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Duncker Streett And has 3,350 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.22% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rafferty Asset owns 42,590 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 9,788 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 431,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,457 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 24,940 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.34M shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 3.95 million shares. The Texas-based American Natl Insur Tx has invested 1.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Dakota Council holds 1.24% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clark Capital Gp Incorporated accumulated 855,533 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 60,875 shares. 5.15 million are owned by Jensen Mngmt. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 236,400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,646 are held by Verus Fincl Partners Inc. Prescott Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 50,310 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 355,190 shares.