Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Hess Com (HES) Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Value Rose; Brighton Jones Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.41 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Williams Jones & Limited Liability Company holds 7,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 428,784 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Price Michael F holds 0.51% or 68,282 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 44,834 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 378 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward holds 8,600 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 26,141 shares. Texas-based Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Whittier Trust Communication reported 209,439 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.34 million shares stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of stock. Shares for $125,597 were sold by Turner Michael R. 167,834 shares were sold by HESS JOHN B, worth $8.87 million on Tuesday, February 5. Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326 worth of stock or 2,684 shares. On Wednesday, March 6 SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,536 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.