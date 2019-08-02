Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Hess Com (HES) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $846,705

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 565,388 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $266.22. About 1.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Linscomb Williams invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,861 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Asset Mngmt One Co holds 130,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 255,662 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Letko Brosseau & Associate has 1.28M shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 30,116 are held by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 101,380 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Financial Counselors owns 127,474 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 42,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.56 million activity. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. 2,353 shares were sold by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, worth $125,650 on Thursday, February 7. HESS JOHN B had sold 167,834 shares worth $8.87 million on Tuesday, February 5. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares.

