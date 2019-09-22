Mayo Investment Advisers Trimmed Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $718,100; Shares Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Autozone (AZO) by $561,589 as Shares Rose

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 79,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.29% or 43,557 shares. Cheviot Value Management has invested 3.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 172,209 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 35,476 shares. Girard Partners Limited owns 91,063 shares. 799,908 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested in 41,512 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 46,982 were reported by Mngmt. Sectoral Asset Management invested in 362,927 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Capital Inv Counsel has 25,021 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc reported 0.54% stake. Palisade Limited Com Nj has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Cap reported 0.7% stake. Cap Invsts reported 161.99M shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs stated it has 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 786 shares. First Personal has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Envestnet Asset reported 11,617 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has 4,668 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,966 were reported by Cognios Capital Limited Liability. 3,887 were reported by Telemus Ltd Llc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 216,377 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 457 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.08% or 2,672 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 23,005 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 9,530 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 393 shares.