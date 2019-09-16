Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 347.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 3.79M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 139,465 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21M, down from 143,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.19. About 105,869 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20,613 shares to 56,644 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 276,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 21.19 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16.

