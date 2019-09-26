Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $467,500; Trns (TRNS) Holder Ack Asset Management Upped Its Position by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 88,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 385,617 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 7,360 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited invested in 76,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 16,158 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 51 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 4,000 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 1,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 274,405 shares. Ack Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wasatch Advsrs holds 323,831 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 6,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 657 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Management holds 1.02% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 248,953 shares.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Danaher (DHR) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Transcat, Inc. Added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Small-Cap Stocks Beating the Russell 2000 in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 382,591 shares to 558,200 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lasr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.53% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.13 million shares. British Columbia Management reported 86,497 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 154,406 shares. Amp Cap stated it has 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guyasuta invested in 4,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 55,323 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 562,841 shares stake. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De reported 0.41% stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 171,704 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0.05% or 50,279 shares. 47,101 are owned by Corecommodity Ltd Company. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 80,998 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Holdg Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.