Mayo Investment Advisers Position in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $415,989 as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Tig Advisors Has Decreased by $13.66 Million Its Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management invested in 14,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 362,375 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company invested in 5,446 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stanley has 9,645 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 43,471 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 5,570 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt reported 0.33% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 6,925 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 4,929 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 108,299 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,874 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Ltd Co reported 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.6% stake. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 818,803 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

