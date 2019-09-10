Mayo Investment Advisers Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $934,920 as Share Value Declined; South State Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Upped by $3.61 Million as Share Price Declined

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.30 million shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

