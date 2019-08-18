Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Its Hess Com (HES) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Value Rose; Stanley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position by $2.23 Million

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 2.02M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. MCMANUS DAVID had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Quigley James H. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.3% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Company has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 22,008 shares. 39,263 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advsrs. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 13,907 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Company owns 30,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,703 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 7,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prospector Prns Lc holds 0.93% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 101,380 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO comment NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PACCAR, Cummins, and WABCO Upgraded: Are Truck Stocks Ready to Bounce? – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO’s Q4 and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Set for February 15 – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SFS and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wabco Holdings (WBC) Nears Deal to Be Acquired by ZF – Source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 08, 2019.