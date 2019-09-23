Mayo Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $337,050; Scopia Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 143.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.14 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 2.02M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 109,165 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 117,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 11.63 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56M shares to 6.78M shares, valued at $133.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

