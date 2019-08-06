Mayo Investment Advisers Has Increased Hess Com (HES) Stake By $1.29 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased Hess Corp Com (HES) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc acquired 21,493 shares as Hess Corp Com (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Mayo Investment Advisers Llc holds 96,368 shares with $5.80 million value, up from 74,875 last quarter. Hess Corp Com now has $17.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 616,778 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. See Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 62.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HES in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.33 million are owned by Primecap Ca. Andra Ap accumulated 0.09% or 49,400 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Philadelphia Communications holds 0.24% or 46,096 shares. 31.02M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Com. 594,423 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 53,267 shares stake. 9,366 were reported by United Advisers Limited Company. 11,129 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 207,707 shares. 32,094 are owned by Us Bancorp De. Levin Strategies LP reported 3.35% stake. 292,096 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 370,526 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 sale for $143,222 activity. Quigley James H. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by Hill Gregory P.. Another trade for 7,107 shares valued at $394,012 was made by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12. Checki Terrence J. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 2,353 shares valued at $125,650 was made by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J on Thursday, February 7. The insider Lynch Richard D. sold 17,843 shares worth $964,278. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,528 shares. Bourgeon Llc has 90,800 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 202,247 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 0.08% or 305,545 shares. Savant Limited Company invested in 8,936 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.85% or 49,964 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,592 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 46,178 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited holds 0.1% or 310,154 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited holds 32,050 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.08M shares. 918,095 were reported by Calamos Advsr Limited Company. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 42,017 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 1.93 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.23 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 20.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.