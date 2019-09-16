Mayo Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Fir Tree Has Increased Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake by $32.44 Million

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 4.85 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 471,877 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Invsts owns 22,400 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited reported 0.35% stake. Todd Asset Ltd has 817,636 shares. Winfield reported 8,250 shares. Contravisory Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,254 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 1.05M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Com reported 112,275 shares. Callahan Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 200,349 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,145 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Colrain Capital Llc has invested 2.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valicenti Advisory Services invested in 0.18% or 6,570 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Com holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 321,795 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.28% or 85.59M shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 117,977 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt has 163,090 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Swiss Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP owns 1.09M shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chicago Equity Partners accumulated 67,935 shares. Asset One Com Ltd stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Elk Creek Limited Liability reported 166,339 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 56,686 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,664 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 289,502 are held by Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. 940 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares to 533,520 shares, valued at $78.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).