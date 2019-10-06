Mayo Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $854,000; Share Price Rose; As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Valuation Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 37,557 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 52,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.67M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 49,168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, up from 44,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 188,229 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

