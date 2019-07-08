Mayo Investment Advisers Has Boosted By $934,920 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish comScore, Inc. (SCOR)

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SCOR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Friday, March 1 report. See comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $32 New Target: $22 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Aegis Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $28 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 211,218 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ComScore seals $20M investment via private placement – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Comscore Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on FreeWheel Main Stage During Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 651,661 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 429,303 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 30,349 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,394 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street stated it has 83,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 404,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1,890 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.14% or 38,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 535,197 shares. Markston Ltd holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 1,800 shares.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.98 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

