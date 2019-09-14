Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by $311,750; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $867,920

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 545,710 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03M, up from 522,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67 million shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Profit Sinks on Restructuring, Other Costs; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL QTR OPER LEASE ORIGINATIONS $5.7B VS $6.3B Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL TO SELL POWER FROM ITS FIRST WIND FARM IN U.S. STATE OF ILLINOIS TO BLOOMBERG AND GENERAL MOTORS

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,375 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 105,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mexico Suffers Sharp Drop In Auto Production, Exports – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charming Charlie founder bids to buy brand, IP assets out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

