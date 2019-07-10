Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Its Hess Com (HES) Position; Broad Run Investment Management Decreased By $457,728 Its Autozone (AZO) Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 6,522 shares with $6.68 million value, down from 6,969 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.09. About 154,259 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased Hess Corp Com (HES) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc acquired 21,493 shares as Hess Corp Com (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Mayo Investment Advisers Llc holds 96,368 shares with $5.80M value, up from 74,875 last quarter. Hess Corp Com now has $18.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 13.09 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Smith Richard Craig had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.26 million.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $930 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target in Friday, March 29 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $950 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1206 target in Monday, April 1 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.