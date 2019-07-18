Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $934,920; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increased Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 2.15M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $269.05. About 69,585 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.58% stake. Burney has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited owns 3.41M shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 7,533 shares. 1,155 were reported by Smithfield. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,911 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 10,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mechanics Natl Bank Department invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares to 19.02M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 146,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.