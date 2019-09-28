Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.19 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Mirati Therapeutics Reg (MRTX) Holding by $5.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (MRTX) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 54,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 182,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.75M, up from 127,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 406,237 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 347.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 22/03/2018 - STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 23/04/2018 - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 22/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC - ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 10/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 - ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC - WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 - ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Reg (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.