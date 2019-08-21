Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Shareholder Vanguard Group Lowered Its Stake by $1.41 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $332,640

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 351,696 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68M market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Shortfall ‘Directly Attributable’ to High Voltage Capacitor Products; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, FORMER EXECUTIVE SETTLE CHARGES OF INFLATING FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Geely/Volvo Awards Maxwell Technologies with Ultracapacitor Subsystem Design Win for 2020 Model Year Platforms; 14/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Judiciary Committee Advances Nomination Of Bradley Maxwell To Be U.S. Marshal For Southern District Of; 27/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign CB Byron Maxwell; 09/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Can Walk a Runway ‘Better Than Her Mama’; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $28M; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell’s Former CEO David Schramm and Former Controller James DeWitt Also Were Charged for Failing to Respond to Red Flags

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,455 were accumulated by Alpine Mngmt Lc. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,638 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 19,169 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 10,188 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 64,152 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Gabelli And Inv Advisers owns 889,400 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 23,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 31,612 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 23,900 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 20,000 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs reported 300,000 shares.

More notable recent Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Jim Cramer: Tesla, Starboard and Google Earnings – TheStreet.com” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxwell’s (MXWL) CEO Dr. Franz Fink on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxwell Technologies – Moving The Needle Is Hard To Come By – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maxwell Technologies Completes Sale of its High Voltage Product Line to Renaissance Investment Foundation for $55.1 Million Plus Up to $15 Million in Future Pay-outs – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 1.85 million shares to 21.68M shares, valued at $2.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares to 88,497 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,433 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).