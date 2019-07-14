Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.76 N/A 0.53 46.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 4.1% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. are 7.4 and 3.6 respectively. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Maxwell Technologies Inc. shares and 17.2% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares. Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxwell Technologies Inc. -2.61% 3.7% -4.88% 61.73% -17.19% 116.43% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0% -0.04% 2.32% -11.61% -3.43% -0.68%

For the past year Maxwell Technologies Inc. has 116.43% stronger performance while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has -0.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors. In addition, the company offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, and electric voltage transformers that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and original equipment manufacturers for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.