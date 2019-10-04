Maxlinear (MXL) Stock Value Declined While Cortina Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.01 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Market Value Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $773,730 Its Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 219,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 175,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 517,023 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company's stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 8.78M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 80.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 155,703 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 146,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Anson Funds Management LP has 0.9% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 300,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Kennedy Mngmt owns 1.29 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Earnest Limited Liability Corp owns 285,259 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 47,537 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 25,174 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 24,313 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated reported 7,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 24.33 million shares. 95,000 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com" on September 17, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 30,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 8,010 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 24,953 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Awm Investment Co invested in 0.11% or 24,731 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Hightower Advisors stated it has 0.14% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP accumulated 1.25 million shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp reported 3,009 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 12,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. 45,000 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 36,261 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Legal General Gp Plc owns 163,414 shares.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences – Business Wire" on August 01, 2019

Since September 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $998,611 activity.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares to 170,424 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,417 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).