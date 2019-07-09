Maxlinear (MXL) Stock Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Position; Harvey Partners Maintains Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 192,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 64,534 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 44,612 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. 2,093 shares were sold by Kwong Connie H., worth $45,419. $788,096 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was sold by MOYER ALBERT J.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MXL’s profit will be $7.77M for 54.68 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 517,093 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 473,900 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6.74 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 21,724 shares. Amer International stated it has 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Wasatch Advisors has 0.13% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 456,883 shares. Awm Inv has invested 0.33% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 122,333 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1.53M shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 9.18 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 8,971 shares. Stifel Financial reported 32,108 shares stake.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MaxLinear Cuts Guidance In Further Collateral Damage From Huawei Ban – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MaxLinear, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Exar NYSE:MXL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 12, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear’s Telluride PAM4 SoC Selected by ColorChip for Single-Lambda PAM4 Optical Modules – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference – PR Newswire” published on January 03, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Chinese Manufacturers – PRNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,137 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,847 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.07 million shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 3.17 million shares. Essex Invest Co Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Invsts reported 636,772 shares stake. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 440 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 41,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Lc owns 375,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.51M shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Firsthand Management. Harvey Limited Liability Company reported 4.22% stake. Ariel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1.47 million shares.