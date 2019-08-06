Maxlinear (MXL) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 292,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 406,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 699,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 313,449 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 684,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 332,099 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. $45,419 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares were sold by Kwong Connie H.. PARDUN THOMAS E had sold 16,575 shares worth $367,083.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0.05% or 344,722 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 55,572 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 194 shares. 14,627 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 14,184 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 17,448 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 515,399 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 15,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 21,724 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 36,261 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 2.01 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 178,473 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,915 shares to 301,250 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 117,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.02% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 13,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Inc reported 393,438 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 80,224 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 375,109 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 22,163 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,410 shares. Mason Street Limited holds 15,563 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 449,827 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,933 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 3,036 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 260,959 shares to 525,809 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc. by 19,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (NASDAQ:MBUU).

