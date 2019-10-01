Maxlinear (MXL) Holder Jennison Associates Cut Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Decreased Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Holding by $5.89 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 60,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.23 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 310,797 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 1.78 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $8.58M for 46.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 8,417 shares to 40,033 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.12 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,316 shares to 287,061 shares, valued at $23.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).