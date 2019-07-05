MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) EPS Estimated At $0.11; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut By $2.05 Million Its Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Stake

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Cognizant Tech (CTSH) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 28,467 shares as Cognizant Tech (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 674,452 shares with $48.87 million value, down from 702,919 last quarter. Cognizant Tech now has $36.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 47.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MXL’s profit would be $7.77M giving it 54.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, MaxLinear, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 243,262 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. MOYER ALBERT J also sold $788,096 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares. The insider Kwong Connie H. sold 2,093 shares worth $45,419. PARDUN THOMAS E also sold $367,083 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MaxLinear, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 2.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 517,093 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.06% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Channing Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.36 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 31,854 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Comerica Bancshares reported 63,065 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 10,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 348,331 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership has 1.47 million shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 9.18M shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 30,705 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Shares for $34,015 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of stock or 403 shares. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock or 838 shares. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Friday, January 25. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.92 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen Group EspaÃ±a DistribuciÃ³n Selects Cognizant for Digital Transformation Initiatives to Enhance Customer Experience and Business Processes – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 0.57% stake. De Burlo Gru Inc has 6,408 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 19,845 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 18,534 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 75,052 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,651 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 834,716 shares stake. Fiduciary has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Icon Advisers Com holds 0.23% or 31,263 shares in its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 54,363 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. 119,317 are owned by Calamos Advsr Lc. Mufg Americas owns 26,451 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Muhlenkamp & owns 92,460 shares.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,301 shares to 9,709 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 45,015 shares and now owns 139,040 shares. Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.